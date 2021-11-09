Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Navasota recognized for “Pretty City Committee”

By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota was awarded the People’s Choice award for their “Pretty City Committee” from the Texas Downtown Association.

The “Pretty City Committee” consists of city staff and volunteers that commit to cleaning up, planting flowers, and overall beautification efforts in areas of the city.

Mayor Bert Miller said voting was done by liking the project/picture on TDA’s Facebook page. The city was also a finalist in the under $50,000 population “Resiliency Award” for the Pretty City Committee, and under the “Best Public Improvement Award”, for Railroad Street.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster...
Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert
Antonio's Pizza is closing after 17 years
Northgate staple, Antonio’s Pizza, closes after 17 years
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
(Source: Gray News)
DPS identify those involved in auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1774
Brazos Valley Sunset Sunday, November 7
November night sights: Moon hangs close to three planets this week

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Iola student finishes 16th at State Cross County Championships
Treat of the Day: Iola student finishes 16th at State Cross County Championships
Nurse Kassidi Flater was named Nurse of the Year.
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD nurse named Nurse of the Year
Brazos Valley Promise Program aims to make Texas A&M more accessible to students
Treat of the Day: Middle school students can receive full-tuition to Texas A&M through program
Treat of the Day: New officer sworn in at Huntsville PD
Treat of the Day: New officer sworn in at Huntsville PD