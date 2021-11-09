Treat of the Day: Navasota recognized for “Pretty City Committee”

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota was awarded the People’s Choice award for their “Pretty City Committee” from the Texas Downtown Association.

The “Pretty City Committee” consists of city staff and volunteers that commit to cleaning up, planting flowers, and overall beautification efforts in areas of the city.

Mayor Bert Miller said voting was done by liking the project/picture on TDA’s Facebook page. The city was also a finalist in the under $50,000 population “Resiliency Award” for the Pretty City Committee, and under the “Best Public Improvement Award”, for Railroad Street.

