10 Student Athletes sign letters of intent at College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A National Signing Day ceremony was held today at College Station High school. 10 Cougar Student Athletes signed National Letters of Intent.

Five College Station baseball players will have a chance to play in college. Blake Binderup signed with Texas A&M. Michael Elko is headed to Northwestern. Ryland Urbanczyk signed with Rice. Luke Steward is going to McNeese State. Max Childress signed with Hutchinson Community College.

Two College Station softball players made their future plans official. Sage and Summer Scarmardo both signed with Purdue.

Ana De La Garza signed with Texas A&M to compete in track and field.

Two College Station volleyball players signed letters of intent. Keira Herron signed with Oregon State. Caroline Coyle signed with Emory University.

