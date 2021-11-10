Aggie Women’s Hoops to be Presented with SEC Championship Rings Before Game Against Southern

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to be presented with its 2020-21 Southeastern Conference Championship rings before its matchup with Southern at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena on Thursday.

The ceremony begins before the game at 6:50 p.m. on the Reed Arena main court. Members of last year’s team, along with the coaching staff and support staff will be honored as they are celebrated for winning the program’s first SEC regular season title during the 2020-21 campaign. Fans have an opportunity to take a picture with the SEC Championship trophy during pregame activities. The photo station will be located behind section 113 in the main concourse at the marketing table.

The Maroon & White are coming off a win in Thursday’s season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Aggies tied a program record, drilling 12 3-pointers en route to the 87-54 opening night victory. Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon led the way, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively. Twelve players scored for A&M and head coach Gary Blair improved his opening day record in Aggieland to 16-3.

The A&M defense stifled the Islanders, holding the team to 30.0% from the field and not allowing a 3-point make for the first time since March 2, 2017 against Florida. Aaliyah Patty led the defensive effort with three blocks and four steals off the bench.

Under the leadership of head coach Carlos Funchess, Southern opens its season in Aggieland following the 2020-21 season where the team went 12-11 and 11-4 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. The Jaguars are led by Preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection Genovea Johnson who averaged 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. This is the fourth all-time matchup between Texas A&M and Southern, with the Aggies leading the series 3-0.

The matchup will be televised on SEC Network+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with David Campbell and Jason Cornelius on the call.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season remain on sale. Tickets are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.