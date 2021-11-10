Alternative forms of transportation have chance to grow after United announces pull out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the news that United Airlines will stop offering service to Easterwood Airport after Jan. 3, it means travelers will have to find another way to Houston and other destinations.

While some are disappointed, it presents a major opportunity for expansion for other transportation services, like Ground Shuttle in College Station.

“From the business standpoint, it’s only good news, right?” Ground Shuttle Operations Manager Camilo Benedetti said. “We should be expecting more passengers, more demand, and we’re ready for it.”

Benedetti says Ground Shuttle takes roughly 40,000 passengers to Houston’s two airports every year. They expect that number to increase and to return to their pre-pandemic volume of 11 trips per day.

“Due to COVID and demand, we’ve gone down to basically running seven trips a day right now, so we still have four more to run,” Benedetti said. “As demand increases, we’ll increase those shuttles again. It’s definitely an opportunity, and we should be able to acquire more vehicles and meet the expectations.”

Benedetti says they won’t be looking to increase their rates once United pulls service. Due to struggles caused by the pandemic, Benedetti says they already increased their fares by $10 to help with that.

The infrastructure bill includes funding for Amtrak expansion with a proposed route between Dallas and Houston that stops in College Station. Amtrak says they’re a long way off before direct service will be offered there, though.

“Once it’s signed, various programs to develop service will have to be implemented by the Federal Railroad Administration,” Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said. “We’ll be following that process closely, and I think local officials will too.”

Magliari says it’s difficult to speculate regarding what Amtrak service would look like in Bryan-College Station until the bill is signed by President Biden. He says there are too many variables when it comes to establishing rules and programs to implement the new law.

Texas Rail Advocates is a nonprofit whose goal is to advance Texas’ economic growth and quality of life through the development of rail services. President Peter LeCody says once Amtrak is up and running in the Brazos Valley, passengers might be able to expect three departures a day going north or south.

“You could have a morning departure, you could have a midday, and you could have a later in the day departure,” LeCody said. “It makes it very convenient to be able to travel to both the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and also down to the Houston-Galveston area as well.”

LeCody also says a successful train stop needs to have a number of amenities to make it an attractive option to potential passengers.

“If you’re going to have two to three trains per day going up to Dallas and two to three trains per day going down to Houston through College Station, you’re going to have to some amenities because you’re going to have a lot of travelers,” LeCody said. “You’re going to need a coffee shop, baggage service, and a ticketing agent. You’ll need transportation access to your local bus services, shared ride services, and taxis. You’re going to have to have the facilities there that will be welcoming for passengers. There will be a lot involved in trying to bring Amtrak back.”

LeCody says through-ticketing could also be an option for travelers if and when Amtrak begins service in the area again.

“This is where the airlines could work in concert with Amtrak or the passenger rail provider,” LeCody said. “On the east coast, there are some cities where you can buy a plane ticket, and actually your train to the plane is your first choice.”

As far as current rail options go, Amtrak says the closest train folks in BCS can catch is in Temple. They have trains that run daily out of their station there.

“We’re very much on the record supporting the idea of more service in about 160 places all over the U.S.,” Magliari said. “Certainly, those Texas triangle discussions we’ve had that were very public show that Amtrak’s very into the idea and thinks it would be a great benefit for there to be service directly through Bryan and College Station.”

