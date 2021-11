GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Pflugerville Hendrickson 25-17, 25-23, 27-25 Tuesday night in a Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal playoff game.

Hendrickson advances to the Regional Semifinals to face Manvel. That match will be played November 12 at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

