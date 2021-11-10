Brazos County A&M Club hosting 2021 Beats & BBQ Bash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for Saturday plans, look no further. The Brazos County A&M Club is hosting the 2021 Beats and BBQ Bash at Savage Brew Lab located at 800 South Bryan Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Texas A&M student and event organizer Neely Kirkland, the event will feature food trucks, plenty of cold beer, all of your favorite spirits, and lots of great live music from Taylor Graves (fresh off her stint on American Idol), Lucas Johnson, and the Lucas Sousa Band.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10, and all of the proceeds from ticket sales help the Brazos County A&M Club provide scholarships to local students, services to the local Aggie Network, and support the Traditions of Texas A&M. You can also choose to purchase VIP tickets for $40, which include reserved seats, drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a meet-and-greet with the performers. The event is free for children under 8 years old.

Kirkland said she’s looking forward to meeting a lot of new people from around the community.

“I think a lot of people will come because of the meaning behind the event. It’s the chance to provide scholarships for people who may not have the money to pursue higher education,” said Kirkland.

She also said that although the “official” end of the event is 4 p.m., they plan to keep things going until 6 p.m., so event-goers can stay and watch the Aggies BTHO Ole Miss.

For the full conversation with Neely Kirkland, watch below:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.