Advertisement

Brazos County A&M Club hosting 2021 Beats & BBQ Bash

The 2021 Beats & BBQ Bash takes place on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Savage Brew Lab in Bryan.
The 2021 Beats & BBQ Bash takes place on Saturday, November 13 at Savage Brew Lab in Bryan.
The 2021 Beats & BBQ Bash takes place on Saturday, November 13 at Savage Brew Lab in Bryan.(Brazos County A&M Club)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for Saturday plans, look no further. The Brazos County A&M Club is hosting the 2021 Beats and BBQ Bash at Savage Brew Lab located at 800 South Bryan Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Texas A&M student and event organizer Neely Kirkland, the event will feature food trucks, plenty of cold beer, all of your favorite spirits, and lots of great live music from Taylor Graves (fresh off her stint on American Idol), Lucas Johnson, and the Lucas Sousa Band.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10, and all of the proceeds from ticket sales help the Brazos County A&M Club provide scholarships to local students, services to the local Aggie Network, and support the Traditions of Texas A&M. You can also choose to purchase VIP tickets for $40, which include reserved seats, drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a meet-and-greet with the performers. The event is free for children under 8 years old.

Kirkland said she’s looking forward to meeting a lot of new people from around the community.

“I think a lot of people will come because of the meaning behind the event. It’s the chance to provide scholarships for people who may not have the money to pursue higher education,” said Kirkland.

She also said that although the “official” end of the event is 4 p.m., they plan to keep things going until 6 p.m., so event-goers can stay and watch the Aggies BTHO Ole Miss.

For the full conversation with Neely Kirkland, watch below:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
Cement truck rollover
Frontage road at Highway 21 back open after a more than 12 hour shutdown
A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster...
Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert
Harris County capital murder suspect arrested in College Station
Five puppies were found inside a trash can in a neighborhood along Boulevard Street.
Five puppies found abandoned in trash can in Bryan

Latest News

Runaways face many dangers and risks.
Break in Walker County cold case brings awareness to Runaway Prevention Month
Jose Daniel Zavala-Estrada is wanted on 2012 warrant for sexual abuse of a child
Man wanted on continuous sexual abuse of a child in Brazos County
Events happening on Veterans Day in the Brazos Valley
Celebrating Veterans Day around the Brazos Valley
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction