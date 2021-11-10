Break in Walker County cold case brings awareness to Runaway Prevention Month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A high profile cold case murder in Walker County is a reminder about the dangers runaways face and raising awareness to find missing children.

November is National Runaway Prevention Awareness Month and Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley shared their thoughts on a big case in Huntsville.

On Tuesday, investigators identified for the first time Sherri Ann Jarvis, a 14-year-old who was found dead on the side of I-45 in Walker County back in November 1980. She was a runaway from Stillwater, Minnesota.

”What we want to emphasize is that runaway children, they’re still missing children and so the risk factors that are there as shown by this case, even though it occurred 40 years ago, those risk factors are still the same. Walker County they did some fantastic work. They were able to give that young lady her name back,” said Chuck Fleeger, Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Director.

Experts add things to watch out for in runaway risks include changes in behavior or if they have a reason to run away to or from something.

