Bryan Broadcasting recognized for excellence and performance in radio

Bryan Broadcasting won four Marconi Radio Awards
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Broadcasting received four Marconi Awards, recognizing the station and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio.

KNDE-FM/Candy 95 was named Contemporary Hit Radio Station of the Year, their third station of the year award. Also, Candy 95′s “Morning Candy” show with Frito and Katy was named Small Market Personalities of the Year.

WTAW received its first Marconi as Small Market Radio Station of the Year.

Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting’s Vice President and General Manager, was named Legendary Station Manager of the Year.

The awards were announced during the virtual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Radio Awards celebration.

