Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer is in custody after Bryan Police raided his home Monday.

Authorities arrested Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34, in his Richard Street home after getting a search warrant.

Police reportedly found about 5 pounds of marijuana and more than 100 THC cartridges. They also recovered some cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Ferrazas is charged with manufacture and delivery and felony marijuana possession.

