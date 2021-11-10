Advertisement

Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer is in custody after Bryan Police raided his home Monday.

Authorities arrested Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34, in his Richard Street home after getting a search warrant.

Police reportedly found about 5 pounds of marijuana and more than 100 THC cartridges. They also recovered some cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Ferrazas is charged with manufacture and delivery and felony marijuana possession.

