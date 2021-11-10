Advertisement

Celebrating Veterans Day around the Brazos Valley

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11
Events happening on Veterans Day in the Brazos Valley
Events happening on Veterans Day in the Brazos Valley(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans Day is fast approaching and while no words will ever be enough to express our gratitude to those who have served our country, several organizations are holding ceremonies to honor our servicemen and women.

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial

  • BVVM is hosting their annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at 5:30 p.m. There will be patriotic music, an Honor Wall roll call, and performances by the The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. Col. Mike Fossum will be the keynote speaker and there will be a rifle salute by the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers.
  • The event is at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

American Legion Post 159

  • Post 159 will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at their post at 101 Waco St. There will be music, a keynote speaker, three rifle volley and “Taps.” The event starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Brazos Valley African American Museum

  • The Brazos Valley African American Museum is opening its veterans exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 11. The exhibit includes displays of living and deceased veterans of the Brazos Valley. Admission is free all day and refreshments will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

ILTexas Aggieland High School Veterans Day

Thursday at 8:10 a.m., the ILTexas Aggieland High School band , orchestra and choir will perform. Several students will be speaking, and SSG Jonathan Shirley will be the keynote speaker.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
Cement truck rollover
Frontage road at Highway 21 back open after a more than 12 hour shutdown
A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster...
Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert
Harris County capital murder suspect arrested in College Station
Five puppies were found inside a trash can in a neighborhood along Boulevard Street.
Five puppies found abandoned in trash can in Bryan

Latest News

Runaways face many dangers and risks.
Break in Walker County cold case brings awareness to Runaway Prevention Month
Jose Daniel Zavala-Estrada is wanted on 2012 warrant for sexual abuse of a child
Man wanted on continuous sexual abuse of a child in Brazos County
The 2021 Beats & BBQ Bash takes place on Saturday, November 13 at Savage Brew Lab in Bryan.
Brazos County A&M Club hosting 2021 Beats & BBQ Bash
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction