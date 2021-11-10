Celebrating Veterans Day around the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans Day is fast approaching and while no words will ever be enough to express our gratitude to those who have served our country, several organizations are holding ceremonies to honor our servicemen and women.

BVVM is hosting their annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at 5:30 p.m. There will be patriotic music, an Honor Wall roll call, and performances by the The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. Col. Mike Fossum will be the keynote speaker and there will be a rifle salute by the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers.

The event is at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

Post 159 will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at their post at 101 Waco St. There will be music, a keynote speaker, three rifle volley and “Taps.” The event starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is opening its veterans exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 11. The exhibit includes displays of living and deceased veterans of the Brazos Valley. Admission is free all day and refreshments will be served from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

ILTexas Aggieland High School Veterans Day

Thursday at 8:10 a.m., the ILTexas Aggieland High School band , orchestra and choir will perform. Several students will be speaking, and SSG Jonathan Shirley will be the keynote speaker.

