Christmas at the Tree Farm expands for second season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas at the Tree Farm officially opens Thursday for the holidays featuring more lights and activities for Brazos Valley families.

“We are super excited for our second season to be starting will all the new expansions and the playland area,” said April Theiss, Brazos Valley Tree Farm event coordinator

New to the holiday attraction is an expansion to the drive-thru Christmas light show and a new Santa’s Playland area.

The Santa’s Playland area features a kids race track with motorized vehicles and other fun things for the kids to do.

The playland will be located right by the Christmas Town. The Christmas Town will only be open on the weekends and can be accessed through the hayride. Theiss says at the Christmas Town, families can see Santa and his elves and enjoy Christmas crafts and yard games

There will also be s’mores roasting, photo props, a Model-T popcorn truck and concession stand, according to the Brazos Valley Tree Farm’s website.

If you have never been out to the tree farm, do not expect to also pick up your Christmas tree. During the day, the Brazos Valley Tree Farm is a nursery for public and commercial landscapers, but at night it transforms into a Christmas wonderland.

Theiss recommends it as an experience for the whole family.

“It’s a very wholesome experience and unique that you’ll never be able to experience anywhere else,” said Theiss. “We decorated the trees from on our tree farm that we have displayed everywhere. It’s just something you’ll never be able to see anywhere else.”

Tickets vary per activity:

$30 per vehicle for the drive-thru.

$20 for adults for the hayride.

$10 for children 3-12 for the hayride. (Children 2 and under get in free).

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.

Christmas at the Tree Farm is open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the hayride and Christmas Town is open every Thursday - Sunday from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Christmas at the Tree Farm opens Thursday! We are taking you inside live on #BVTM! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.