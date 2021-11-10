Advertisement

College Station Fire Department adds extra ambulance for medical calls during peak times

An extra ambulance is running on a part-time basis during peak call times.
College Station Fire Department
College Station Fire Department(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department is doing something new for the new fiscal year.

Last month they added a fifth ambulance into service at Fire Station 1 on Holleman Drive. It’s running during peak times after they studied data. That new ambulance is operating Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with overtime staff.

News 3′s Clay Falls will have more details about the new program at six.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

