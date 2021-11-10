College Station volleyball advances to regional tournament with 5 set win over Lake Creek

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Lake Creek 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 11-25, 15-10 in the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 5A UIL Playoffs at Rattler Gym Tuesday night.

It was an electric atmosphere in Navasota with a packed gym from both fan bases. College Station seized control early in the first set, but Lake Creek kept close throughout the game. Sets three and four were both a lopsided win and loss for the Cougars before bouncing back and taking a five-set thriller.

College Station advances to the regional semifinals and will play a rematch of last year’s regional finals against Fulshear. The Cougars will play Friday at 5:00 pm at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

