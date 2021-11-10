Advertisement

College Station volleyball advances to regional tournament with 5 set win over Lake Creek

The College Station volleyball team huddles up during their regional quarterfinal match against Lake Creek.
The College Station volleyball team huddles up during their regional quarterfinal match against Lake Creek.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Lake Creek 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 11-25, 15-10 in the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 5A UIL Playoffs at Rattler Gym Tuesday night.

It was an electric atmosphere in Navasota with a packed gym from both fan bases. College Station seized control early in the first set, but Lake Creek kept close throughout the game. Sets three and four were both a lopsided win and loss for the Cougars before bouncing back and taking a five-set thriller.

College Station advances to the regional semifinals and will play a rematch of last year’s regional finals against Fulshear. The Cougars will play Friday at 5:00 pm at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

