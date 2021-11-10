Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Melvin Floyd is a member of the night crew that cleans the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M campus. He has been a leader on his crew for the past seven years.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Floyd went to the hospital and was diagnosed with late stage heart failure.

It was earlier that day that Texas A&M student Logan Miertschin met Floyd. Upon hearing the news that Floyd had been life-flighted to Houston Medical Center for open heart surgery, but could not afford the procedure, he decided to created this GoFundMe page.

Floyd and his wife Lisa both work at Texas A&M, but they can’t afford the health options provided by their employer. The pair have three sons, and while using all of their savings to pay for a temporary health insurance plan, the family of five is now facing possible eviction from their home.

Miertschin said he and other students are hopeful that the community will rally around the Floyd family in their time of need.

“It’ll mean a lot showing how much they mean to us,” said Miertschin. “The custodians and other essential employees on campus don’t get the recognition they deserve. They’re there every day supporting our community and our campus. I think it’ll mean a lot to show them that the community is behind him for this and that we’re all going to support them as they go through this.”

Floyd is at home on bed rest until his insurance kicks in and he can finally undergo heart surgery on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Houston.

You can read more about Melvin Floyd and his family’s current situation on the GoFundMe page.

For the full conversation with Logan Miertschin, watch below:

