Fire starts at apartment after electric skateboard battery explodes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Holleman Drive, Monday afternoon.

College Station Fire Department said an electric skateboard battery exploded while it was being charged, which started the fire. The sprinkler system turned on, keeping the fire from spreading CSFD said.

Residents in three units were relocated, but no one was injured. Most of the damage came from water from the sprinkler system.

