Fire starts at apartment after electric skateboard battery explodes

Residents in three units were relocated
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Holleman Drive, Monday afternoon.

College Station Fire Department said an electric skateboard battery exploded while it was being charged, which started the fire. The sprinkler system turned on, keeping the fire from spreading CSFD said.

Residents in three units were relocated, but no one was injured. Most of the damage came from water from the sprinkler system.

