Harris County capital murder suspect arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in a Harris County double homicide has been arrested in College Station.

Luis Antonio Sosa II, 24, was arrested around noon Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway, according to the College Station Police Department.

Capital Murder suspect arrested in College Station — At about 12:12 p.m. we helped @HCSOTexas arrest Luis Antonio Sosa II, a 24-year-old Houston resident wanted on a Harris County capital murder warrant. Sosa was found at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Southwest Pky. https://t.co/wD6IExIwl9 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 10, 2021

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say Sosa is the suspect in the shooting deaths of two men last July. Authorities say the Houston man was arrested without incident, and he was transported and booked into the Harris County jail.

Update to double homicide case at 6600 Brittmore, 7-17-21: HCSO Homicide Investigators identified and charged Luis Antonio Sosa (24) with Capital Murder in the shooting deaths of Joel Campos (21) and Javan Gonzalez (23). Sosa was arrested by members of the HCSO Warrants Division https://t.co/32IukbAXDo — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 9, 2021

