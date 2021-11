Lady Cougars sweep Centerville to advance to the Regional Semifinals

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Lady Cougars swept Centerville Tuesday night at Mustang Gym 25-23, 25,21, 25-20 to advance to the Regional Semifinals on Friday.

Emily Sitton led Leon with 16 kills. Lauren Salley had 12 kills and Kaitlyn Kirschner added 0. Leon will take on Beckville in the Regional Semifinals on Friday at 2 pm at Lobo Coliseum in Longview.

