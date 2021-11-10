Local business faces supply chain issues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many businesses and families are paying more for their turkeys this year due to supply chain shortages.

C&J Barbeque co-owner, Justin Manning, said the cost to order turkeys has risen 30 to 40 cents per pound.

“Last year where we were buying it around $1.40 per pound, you add another 30 or 40 cents on that, that’s pretty substantial, that’s going up 25% on your cost,” Manning said.

Along with turkeys, Manning and some of his food suppliers have had issues with getting hams.

“We’ll order things for our restaurant, they’ll get trucks delivered, they’ll open it up and it’ll be half of what they ordered and sometimes the trucks are empty of a lot of the things they order,” Manning said.

The business co-owner has also had problems with getting supplies for his restaurants.

“Our logo cups, we’re out of for six months because of a resin shortage,” Manning said.

With the supply chain shortage affecting many businesses, the Honey Baked Ham on Frontage Road in College Station hasn’t had any issues getting meats.

“We’ve had just as many reservations this year as we’ve had in past years, probably even more,” Kyle Giese, Honey Baked Ham manager, said.

Giese said meat supply issues may vary based on the supplier but still encourages people to order ham or turkeys while they can.

“The phones are ringing off the hook all day every day,” Giese said. “We’re on hold, you know, while we’re taking an order another person’s beeping in.”

Both Manning and Giese say it’s important to order hams and turkeys early so that you don’t worry as Thanksgiving approaches.

“We’ve already got 700 reservations as of right now, and it climbs every day,” Giese said.

As Thanksgiving approaches, C&J Barbeque is helping local families in need by giving Thanksgiving meals. If you would like to help, you can contact Manning here.

