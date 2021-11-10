Lothringer Signs with Texas A&M Men’s Tennis

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton formally announced the signing of Grant Lothringer on Wednesday.

“We are super excited to have another great tennis player in Grant [Lothringer] join our tennis team,” Denton said. “He has been ranked as high as No. 1 in Texas and currently ranks second. Grant is a perfect fit for our culture. He truly embodies what Texas A&M is all about, a great student as well as a great tennis player and will have an immediate impact on our team next year. Grant is well respected by all of his peers and will be a great leader on and off the court for our team. I know his mother, Amy, must be so proud to have him follow in her footsteps attending Texas A&M. Cary, his father is a lifer in tennis. He is the Director of Tennis at Carlton Woods Country Club in the Woodlands and played college tennis at Pepperdine and was one of the top juniors in the state in his day.”

Lothringer reached as high as No. 34 on the national junior tennis rankings according to tennisrecruiting.net and earned a career-high 12.11 UTR rating last week.

“I chose Texas A&M because of the rich history of the school and the culture Coach Denton and Coach O’Shea have built in the tennis program,” Lothringer said. “All the guys on the team push each other to get better and it’s something I have wanted to be a part of for years.”

“We are very excited to sign Grant, it is very rare to find a yes sir guy and someone that will run through a brick wall for his team,” Assistant Coach Kevin O’Shea said. “I am super pumped to keep the tradition going of adding another top Texan to our Aggie Family.”

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

The 2021-22 Signing Class

Grant Lothringer / The Woodlands, Texas