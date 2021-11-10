Advertisement

Man wanted on continuous sexual abuse of a child in Brazos County

Jose Daniel Zavala-Estrada is wanted on 2012 warrant for sexual abuse of a child
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating Jose Daniel Zavala-Estrada.

Zavala-Estrada, 30, is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child as of Aug. 21, 2012.

His last known residence was on Silver Spur Circle in Bryan.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says Zavala-Estrada has the word ‘DANI’ tattooed on his left forearm.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

