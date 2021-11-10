Overnight cold front sparks a rain / storm potential early Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a mild and muggy Wednesday, the first of two cold fronts is headed for the Brazos Valley early Thursday, sparking up a quick rain and storm chance along with it.

TIMING

Eyes will turn up to Northeast Texas Wednesday night where a line of rain and strong storms is expected to develop along and ahead of the approaching cold front. Depending on how far west the rain and storm activity can develop as the boundary approaches the Brazos Valley, a broken line of rain and a few thunderstorms could slip into the northern reaches of the Brazos Valley by/around 2 a.m., pushing closer to the Bryan-College Station area by 4 a.m., then exiting off to the south by the 6 - 7 a.m. time frame Thursday morning.

Latest iteration of what radar might look like OVERNIGHT drags a line of rain & storms (likely non-severe) through the Brazos Valley between 2am and 6am.



⏰Current ETA for #bcstx & Hwy 21 / 30 corridors: 4-5am pic.twitter.com/qYJUJkX3KD — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 10, 2021

While severe weather is currently not anticipated in the Brazos Valley, some could wake up to a few noisy rumbles of thunder as these storms quickly pass you by. While the activity is not expected to be for everyone, those that do tap into a few storms could find wind gusts in the 30 - 40 mph range and rainfall totals up to 0.25″+.

VETERANS DAY

After the front pushes through and the rain moves out of our southern counties, plenty of sunshine returns for the majority of Thursday as afternoon highs reach for the low 70s. Winds turn in from the north throughout the day as well, gusting upwards of 20-25+ mph at times for any Veterans Day plans.

After the rain and storm activity exits off to the south early Thursday, plenty of sunshine and a breeze is in store throughout Veterans Day. (KBTX)

SECOND FRONT ARRIVES FRIDAY

A second, reinforcing cold front looks to move into the Brazos Valley Friday, ushering in a healthier push of cooler and drier air for the weekend. Jacket weather returns by Friday morning as overnight lows dip back down into the 40s followed by plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Fall air blows in for the weekend after a pair cold fronts move through the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

