Pfizer vaccine for younger children will allow familes to gather safely for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the holidays approach experts say that families should be able to safely gather together. The new lower dose Pfizer vaccine for younger children is now available and although most children won’t be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving, the FDA says partially vaccinated kids will be able to be around family members who would be at risk from the virus the most, like grandparents.

Last year many families had to sacrifice spending holidays with each other because of all the uncertainty that came with COVID-19, but with the new rollout of the kids Pfizer vaccine our holidays this year should feel a little more normal.

According to former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, as more younger children start to get vaccinated, he expects there to be broad immunity.

“The uptake on a 5 to 11-year-old vaccine has been very brisk, and I suspect that uptake is going to be better than 12 to 17,” said Gottlieb.

He also says the country is reaching the end of a pandemic phase and is starting to enter more of an endemic phase, meaning the virus will constantly be present but there are coping mechanisms.

Here locally The Brazos County Health District says it’s expecting their first shipment of the low dose Pfizer vaccine for children in the coming days.

