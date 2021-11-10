Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine for younger children will allow familes to gather safely for the holidays

Most children won’t be fully vaccinated before Thanksgiving but will be safe to be around loved ones
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the holidays approach experts say that families should be able to safely gather together. The new lower dose Pfizer vaccine for younger children is now available and although most children won’t be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving, the FDA says partially vaccinated kids will be able to be around family members who would be at risk from the virus the most, like grandparents.

Last year many families had to sacrifice spending holidays with each other because of all the uncertainty that came with COVID-19, but with the new rollout of the kids Pfizer vaccine our holidays this year should feel a little more normal.

According to former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, as more younger children start to get vaccinated, he expects there to be broad immunity.

“The uptake on a 5 to 11-year-old vaccine has been very brisk, and I suspect that uptake is going to be better than 12 to 17,” said Gottlieb.

He also says the country is reaching the end of a pandemic phase and is starting to enter more of an endemic phase, meaning the virus will constantly be present but there are coping mechanisms.

Here locally The Brazos County Health District says it’s expecting their first shipment of the low dose Pfizer vaccine for children in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year old-Texas A&M senior remains on a ventilator Monday evening after Friday's disaster...
Texas A&M Senior in critical condition after attending Astroworld concert
Antonio's Pizza is closing after 17 years
Northgate staple, Antonio’s Pizza, closes after 17 years
Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
(Source: Gray News)
DPS identify those involved in auto-pedestrian crash on FM 1774
Brazos Valley Sunset Sunday, November 7
November night sights: Moon hangs close to three planets this week

Latest News

Sherri Jarvis
Walker County detectives identify victim of 41-year-old murder
Cement truck rollover
Cement truck rollover still causing traffic delays, frontage road at Highway 21 closed
Crime Stoppers investigating 1995 cold case
Brazos County investigators searching for leads in 1995 cold case
Focus at Four
'Pass it Back' day raising money for Aggie Network