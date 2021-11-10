Advertisement

Special commendation from Gov. Abbott for brothers following Bryan mass shooting

“They are heroes for taking action at the most dangerous of moments”
DPS recently delivered special commendations to the Whited family for their bravery during a...
DPS recently delivered special commendations to the Whited family for their bravery during a Bryan mass shooting in April.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety recently delivered special commendations from Governor Greg Abbott’s Office to some Kent Moore Cabinets employees.

Nathan, Randy and Justin Whited were honored as heroes for their response during a mass shooting at the Bryan business on April 8. A coworker opened fire killing one person and injuring several others.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, DPS says the Whited family “demonstrated extraordinary bravery when a gunman opened fire killing one person and injuring several more on April 8 at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, TX. Absent the actions of brothers Nathan, Randy and Justin, there could have been many more casualties during this tragedy. They are heroes for taking action at the most dangerous of moments by taking a stand and diverting the gunman’s attention from others. Randy carried his wounded brother, Nathan, out of the building after he sustained life threatening wounds.”

The post also mentions the GoFundMe account that’s been created to help pay for Nathan’s medical expenses. He had 23 surgeries for his wounds and still has a long road to recovery.

Just last month, Nathan received a hero’s welcome at Kent Moore Cabinets during a special celebration. His coworkers praised him for intervening and credited him for helping to save lives that day.

