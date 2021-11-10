Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An employee at a store in Post Oak Mall is accused of taking pictures of a woman in the dressing room.

A woman told College Station Police she was trying on clothes at the H&M store in November when she saw a hand with a phone through a gap in the curtain. According to court documents, she confronted the man, who she told officers was the same employee who’d checked her into the dressing rooms.

The employee was identified as Brian Reyes, 21, of Bryan.

Police got a search warrant to check Reyes’s cell phone. They reported finding at least 14 pictures of the woman in the changing room in her underwear.

Reyes is charged with invasive visual recording without consent.

