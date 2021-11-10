Suspected drug dealer arrested with more than 7 pounds of marijuana

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police discovered large amounts of drugs while serving a search warrant at a home Monday.

According to court documents, officers searched the home on Cooner Street during a drug investigation. They reported finding 7.6 pounds of marijuana, 380 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 432 grams of promethazine/codeine cough syrup, a digital scale, and packaging material.

Police say the suspect, Jakeith Jones, 27, of College Station, admitted to officers he sold marijuana.

Jones is charged with two varying counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance as well as possession of marijuana, 5-50 pounds.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.