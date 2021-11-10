Texas A&M research campus planned for downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University System officials announced they are working with Fort Worth government and business leaders to plan a new downtown research campus.

Both university and city officials share a vision to create a hub for collaboration between Fort Worth industries and research, education and workforce training in the A&M system.

The building will be called the Texas A&M System Research and Innovation Center and will be constructed alongside a new Education Alliance Building that will host conferences and be home to professional, technical and university courses. These courses will be offered by the Texas A&M School of Law, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, the Texas A&M Health Science Center and other alliance members, according to a press release. They will help form what will be a new urban campus in downtown Fort Worth.

“The A&M System is making a Texas-sized commitment to Fort Worth,” Chancellor John Sharp said. “Welcome to Aggieland North.”

Civic leaders in Fort Worth said the 2020 Census shows their population has grown to nearly 1 million residents, but nearly half of the county residents, 25 years and older, lack a college degree and one in four county households has an annual income below $30,000. They are hoping that the wide-ranging initiatives Texas A&M brings will give residents more opportunities for growth.

The A&M Research and Innovation Center will bring a diverse array of studies. So far, discussions have included programs in emergency response communication, medical technologies, advanced manufacturing, nutrition, biotechnology, medical laboratory science and nursing.

Plans also include renovating or rebuilding the current law school that is housed in the former Southwestern Bell call switching facility, to accommodate growth and provide a state-of-the-art learning environment.

A non-binding memorandum was signed last week that will allow further discussions and planning to become more detailed in the coming months. Key parts of the plans will need approval from the Fort Worth City Council and Tarrant County Court of Commissioners.

