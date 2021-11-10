Texas A&M researchers find promise in new water purification method against waterborne viruses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Researchers at Texas A&M have found promise in a new water purification technology that uses electricity during coagulation to remove waterborne viruses.

Conventional coagulation uses chemicals to make larger molecules out of the unwanted particles in water that drop to the bottom so they can easily be filtered out. This new coagulation process that’s being tested by Texas A&M Environment Engineering Professor Shankar Chellam and his team uses electricity and a metal rod to drive the coagulation process instead of traditional chemicals.

Chellam says not only is electrocoagulation a greener way of doing it, it’s also more efficient and more effective.

”In our controlled experiments where we know everything, everything is controlled, we discovered that it could be more than ten times better,” Chellam said.

Researchers say there are still too many additional unknown variables in actual water at treatment plants to know exactly how effective this method is. They say they need to design more experiments and test before it’s ready for real world use.

