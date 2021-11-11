Aggie Women’s Hoops Signs Three Top-100 Recruits in 2022 Class

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball and head coach Gary Blair announced the signing of three of espnW’s top-100 recruits to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Blair and the Aggies once again sign three prospects in the espnW HoopGurlz Recruit Rankings, having accomplished the feat last with the 2020 recruiting class. This year’s crop of signees features Bri McDaniel, Gia Cooke and Mya Petticord. The defending Southeastern Conference Champions’ newest additions all rank among the top-85 prospects in the country, and this is the first time A&M has inked three prospects this highly ranked since the 2012 class.

“What my staff has been able to do in recruiting this season is nothing short of remarkable,” Blair said. “As I mentioned earlier, we stayed on the phone with all these young ladies the night before my retirement announcement. Within less than 24 hours, they all called Coach (Kelly) Bond-White back to solidify their commitment to this staff, team and University. Folks, we have something special continuing to brew. We had to have a guard-oriented class because the WNBA keeps taking them off my roster. A trend I’m banking on continuing this year.

As the state of Texas reloads in talent in the coming classes, we went back to the Midwest and onto the east coast, which has been awfully good to us. Coach [Vernette] Skeete’s ties were felt immediately in this class. What she and Coach [Greg] Brown bring is what this program has been built on - family. Before I speak on any of the signees, I want to say that each of their families will be just as impactful as these young ladies. They all fell in love with Aggieland and I can’t wait for you all to fall in love with them. But to quote Jimbo, ‘we ain’t done yet!’”

Bri McDaniel |Guard | 5-10 | Kenwood Academy | Chicago, Ill.

The Chicago native is the highest ranked recruit of the 2022 Aggie signing class and the highest rated recruit for the Aggies since signing Chennedy Carter as the No. 6 prospect in the 2017 class. McDaniel comes in as the No. 42 player in the 2022 espnW HoopGurlz Recruit Rankings and she is the No. 9 guard in the nation. The highly touted recruit will join future teammates Kay Kay Green and Maliyah Johnson next season as Aggies from the Windy City. She hails from Kenwood Academy where she is coached by Andre Lewis. She played under Jerald Davis for Chicago Hoops Express on the AAU circuit.

McDaniel is a three-time Chicago Public School First Team All-City selection and has Associated Press first (2020-21) and second team All-State accolades on her resume. The 2022 prospect has posted 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals throughout her high school career. The Aggie has been on varsity since her freshman season (2018-19) and has led her team to a 60-19 record, while going 25-2 in conference play. Each of the past two seasons, McDaniel earned the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Blair on McDaniel…

“The first to commit in a class is always special. We’ve had so much success in the Chicago area. I feel as though Bri has been a part of the family for some time now. She is an explosive guard that brings the versatility we were looking for. She’s positionless due to being able to handle the ball, extend from the arch and pull up for the mid-range jumper. Her toughness on defense causes problems when she’s locked in. However, what she does best is explode downhill. I know she loves Michael Jordan, but her game is very much like Lebron James’.”

McDaniel on why she chose A&M…

“I chose Texas A&M because it was family oriented, and I felt at home with the coaches and team.”

AAU Coach Jerald Davis on McDaniel…

“Bri is a great teammate and tremendous person that will add so much to the Texas A&M community. On the court, she is tough as nails. She is a multi-position player and three-level scorer who can defend as well. As a lead guard, she possesses some dynamic qualities and competitiveness to match.”

High school coach Andre Lewis on McDaniel…

“She is a tremendously talented player who has unwavering passion for the game. She plays with joy!”

Gia Cooke | Point Guard | 5-8 | Bishop McNamara High School | Clinton, Md.

A four-star recruit, Cooke is one of the best point guards in the country, checking in at No. 13 in the nation and is the 52nd overall prospect, according to the 2022 espnW HoopGurlz Recruit Rankings. The Clinton, Maryland, native plays high school ball at Bishop McNamara under the tutelage of Coach Frank Oliver. Cooke played her AAU ball under Ron James on Team Takeover.

Cooke averaged 12.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals during her COVID-19 shortened junior season. During the 2019-20 campaign, she led her team to a 27-5 record and a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference State Title. Cooke earned a spot on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Third Team in 2021 and is the team captain of her Bishop McNamara team heading into her senior season.

Blair on Cooke…

“Gia is a combo guard with a relentless work ethic. She’s played at the highest level in high school and AAU. Every year, we’ve seen her or watched her on film, she has continued to add something to her game. My staff did a great job of understanding what we’ve had at that position that has helped shape a championship culture. Her speed, ability to get to the rim, stretch the floor and desire to lock down on defense is what makes her special.”

Cooke on why she chose A&M…

“I chose Texas A&M because of how the coaching staff and team embraced me. I instantly got a family vibe and believe that this program will push me to achieve my best self on and off the basketball court. I also loved their rich traditions and the electric atmosphere among the student body. I can’t wait to be a part of the culture and contribute to the success of the school and women’s basketball program.”

High school head coach Frank Oliver on Cooke…

“Gia is the epitome of a combo guard at the next level. With the capacity to play both guard spots, she can score the ball at all three levels. Her ability to defend 94 feet is very impressive and she has game changing speed in the open court.”

AAU coach Ron James on Cooke…

“Gia is a tenacious ball player that competes on both ends of the floor. She is a competitive leader that wants to win at everything.”

Mya Petticord | Point Guard | 5-9 | Arbor Prep High School | Detroit, Mich.

Petticord is the No. 81 recruit and No. 19 point guard in the country in the 2022 espnW HoopGurlz Recruit Rankings. Petticord is a four-star prospect and is coached by Scott Stine at Arbor Prep High School. The Detroit native plays her AAU ball for Michigan Storm, which is led by Jeff Taylor.

In each of her three seasons of varsity basketball, Petticord has averaged over 18.0 points and 3.0 assists, including the 2020-21 campaign where she logged 21.3 points, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game. The point guard was named the 2020 Ann Arbor News Player of the Year and has been tabbed as a Detroit Free Press All-State first teamer each of the last three seasons.

Blair on Petticord…

“Sometimes you just need a little luck and a connection. We had both with Mya. Destiny Pitts will be on a coaching staff one day. The kid can flat-out recruit and knows talent. She just told me to be a 9th inning relief pitcher and I tried to close as best I could. We feel Mya is the steal of the entire 2022 class. Leading an AAU circuit in scoring is no easy feat. She plays with a chip on her shoulder, can score on all three levels and is a ball hawk on defense. My challenge to her, as with any player I hand the ball to, will be to lead in her own unique way.”

Petticord on why she chose A&M…

“I chose A&M because it’s known as Point Guard University, and I want to add to that legacy.”

AAU coach Jeff Taylor on Petticord…

“She is an exceptional offensive talent and a magician with the basketball. She can score at all three levels and her ability to score off the bounce is elite.”