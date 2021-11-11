Aggie Women’s Tennis to Host 2021 Texas A&M Fall Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis program gets set for the final event of its fall campaign, as the Aggies host the 2021 Texas A&M Fall Invitational Friday thru Sunday, Nov. 12-14 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies will be joined by student-athletes from Arkansas, Baylor, LSU and Princeton over the three-day event.

First serve on Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 10 a.m., while Sunday’s matches are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Live stats will be available for all matches at the weekend tournament by clicking here. Live video will also be provided for all Texas A&M matches, as well as other matches played on the stadium side of the facility by clicking here.

“We are excited to close out the fall season with our home event back here in Aggieland,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “It’s hard to believe that the fall season is already coming to an end. It has flown by, but we’ve really gotten some great work in this fall. In practices, all of our freshmen have gotten a really good feel of what we’re all about here and what we stand for. Everyone is embracing the values that will make us one of the elite teams in the nation, and we’re looking forward to playing some really strong competition this weekend.”

Texas A&M’s most recent outing saw the No. 3-ranked doubles tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova advance to the ITA National Fall Championships semifinal round. The Aggies hallmark doubles team improved to 9-3 overall through this point in the season, with both players completing their fall slate in preparation for the 2022 season. The remainder of the roster most recently completed at the Rice Invitational in late October, in which freshman Gianna Pielet garnered the tournament singles title.

Nine members of the Maroon & White will hit the courts, with five Aggies set to make their debut efforts in front of the 12th Man. Pielet will be joined by fellow freshmen Mary Stoiana, Jeanette Mireles, Ellie Pittman and Kayal Gownder. Four returners will also participate in the weekend festivities, with Katya Townsend, Renee McBryde, Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins each expected to play.

Matches each day will begin in the doubles competition, which will feature one set of action played first to six games, with a seven-point tiebreaker at six-all. Singles matches will follow promptly following the conclusion of doubles action, with a full three-set singles format.