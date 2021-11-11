Aggieland High School host Veterans Day event for students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland High School wanted to inform their students about the importance of Veterans Day. This morning they hosted an event for students to learn about the sacrifices veterans made for the country.

The Aggieland High School band performed and several students participated as speakers. The event was completely student ran. Student body president Elijah Loop is appreciative of the sacrifices that veterans made for the country and is glad that all the students are learning how important the holiday is.

”Our school is heavily influenced by these events. We have a leadership class where we learn about these events beforehand and we talk to key speakers about veterans day, and then we have this presentation where we learn everything about it.” says Loop

Veterans were also invited to the event and the school held a brief reception afterward. Aggieland High School says it looks forward to having many more educational events just like the one.

