Aggies Sign Two to National Letters of Intent

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golf head coach Brian Kortan announced the signing of Jaime Montojo and Joe Stover to National Letters of Intent on Thursday.

Jaime Montojo | Madrid, Spain (Highlands School El Encinar)

Currently ranks No. 5 in Europe for players under the age of 17 … Ranks No. 368 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking … Helped the Continent of Europe win the Jacques Leglise Trophy in August 2021 … Was a member of the Spanish Team in the European Boys’ U18 Team Championship in July where they placed fifth … Won a silver medal in the Spanish All Ages Championship between all the autonomous communities in Spain, in July 2021 with the Madrid Team … Earned a bronze medal in the Spanish U18 Championship between all the autonomous communities in Spain in March 2021 with the Madrid team … Member of the winning team in the Nations Cup of the Spanish Amateur Copa S.M. El Rey on March 2021 … Winner of the Balear Cup in February 2021 with rounds of 66-69-75-72--282 (-6) … Runner-up at the Madrid U16 Championship in 2020 … Placed third in the Championship of the Real Club Puerta de Hierro in 2020 … Won the PGA de Cataluña Cup by Sergio Garcia with rounds of 66-66-68--200 (-16) in September 2020.

Jaime on Texas A&M…

“I chose Texas A&M because it is one of the best universities in the United States. It is amazing! The size of the university and above all, the football stadium. Also, I have chosen this university because it is located in a good area of the United States where the weather is good and warm. A very important thing for me, is the coach. With Coach Kortan, I have had good feelings since the first moment. I feel confident with him, and he is super friendly and professional at the same time. In addition, Texas A&M is one of the 10 best golf programs in the United States and has outstanding academics.”

Coach Kortan on Jaime…

“We are really excited to have Jaime join the Texas A&M golf program. We recruited him during the pandemic, so he actually hasn’t been to Bryan-College Station and experience Texas A&M. We are looking forward to having him visit campus this spring. Jaime is a very accomplished player and has gained a tremendous amount of experience competing against the best players in Spain and the rest of Europe the past two summers. He is one of the best junior golfers in Europe and the best junior golfer in Spain. He is driven, focused on his academics and he will be a huge part in continuing the winning tradition here at Aggie Golf.”

Joe Stover | Dallas, Texas (Highland Park)

Ranks No. 126 by Junior Golf Scoreboard … Helped lead Highland Park to its 22nd UIL State championship in 2021 and was a member of the second team all-district … Recorded five top-7 finishes in nine events during the summer of 2021 … Tied for third at the Stewart Cink Championship by Transamerica in June 2021 … Tied for sixth at the Bass Pro Shops / Payne Stewart Junior Championship … Member of the Highland Park Dean’s List and Honor Roll the last three years … Was a Cornerstone Scholar-Athlete which is given to Highland Park student-athletes who exhibit excellent performance in the classroom and in athletics … His mother, Debbie, is a graduate of Texas A&M … His father, Matt, spent 20 years in the National Football League where he won two Super Bowls.

Joe on Texas A&M…

“I am very excited to join the Texas A&M golf team and attend a school so rich in history and traditions. Both academically and athletically, Texas A&M University is a great fit for me. I am blessed to have this opportunity, and I look forward to playing golf for the Aggies.”

Coach Kortan on Joe…

“We are excited to have another great player from the state of Texas on the roster. We saw Joe play this summer and he got our attention with his athleticism, his attitude and how he approaches the game. He comes from an athletic family. His mom is an Aggie. He’s very familiar with Texas A&M and its’ traditions. Joe will be a great fit for our program. He is from Highland Park where he not only excelled on the golf course, but is also great student which falls in line with what we are looking for at Aggie Golf. We look forward to Joe getting started next summer, and we are excited he’s an Aggie.”