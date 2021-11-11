A&M Consolidated hosts Mount Pleasant in playoff game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team will be on their home field Friday night for a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district playoff game against Mount Pleasant.

This will be the Tigers first game in two weeks. A&M Consolidated beat Rudder in their regular season finale on October 29. After the break Lee Fedora’s team in ready to return to action and get the playoffs started. “I’m not a big fan of having that bye week the week before the playoffs but this year it worked out well for us because we have had a lot of injuries the last three weeks but we’ve got everybody back healthy so we’re back to a full team and we’re excited about that and our guys practiced well during that time,” said Fedora.

A&M Consolidated and Mount Pleasant will kick-off at 7:00pm at Tiger Field.

