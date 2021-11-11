Advertisement

A&M Consolidated hosts Mount Pleasant in playoff game

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team will be on their home field Friday night for a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district playoff game against Mount Pleasant.

This will be the Tigers first game in two weeks. A&M Consolidated beat Rudder in their regular season finale on October 29. After the break Lee Fedora’s team in ready to return to action and get the playoffs started. “I’m not a big fan of having that bye week the week before the playoffs but this year it worked out well for us because we have had a lot of injuries the last three weeks but we’ve got everybody back healthy so we’re back to a full team and we’re excited about that and our guys practiced well during that time,” said Fedora.

A&M Consolidated and Mount Pleasant will kick-off at 7:00pm at Tiger Field.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
Brian Reyes, College Station Police Dept.
Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room
Ground Shuttle in College Station takes roughly 40,000 passengers to Houston's two main...
Alternative forms of transportation have chance to grow after United announces pull out

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Aggie Women’s Tennis to Host 2021 Texas A&M Fall Invitational
College Station home for playoff game against McKinney North
No. 4 Aggies Travel to Tennessee for Back-to-Back Meets
Texas A&M Softball Inks Five for 2023 Season