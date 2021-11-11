Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 3-year-old

McKenzie Byrne was last seen at 12:30 Thursday morning.
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
(KWTX)
By Katherine Griffith and Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - An amber alert has been issued for 3-year-old Mckenzie Byrne in Austin.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink or purple pants.

Mckenzie is said to be with 37-year-old Brian Bryne, authorities say he may be in a silver Tundra with the license plates BP70978.

If you have any information, call your local police.

