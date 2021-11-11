Amber Alert issued for missing Texas 3-year-old

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - An amber alert has been issued for 3-year-old Mckenzie Byrne in Austin.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink or purple pants.

Mckenzie is said to be with 37-year-old Brian Bryne, authorities say he may be in a silver Tundra with the license plates BP70978.

If you have any information, call your local police.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for McKenzie Byrne from Austin, TX, on 11/11/2021, TX plate BP70978. pic.twitter.com/ymJ7L6RRtE — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 11, 2021

