American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 hosts Veterans Day celebration

Veterans were honored for their service at the special program Thursday morning.
Veterans were honored for their service at the special program Thursday morning.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the military, their family and friends gathered for a special Veterans Day program in Bryan, Thursday morning.

The American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 honored the men and women who’ve served our country, this Veterans Day.

The program included a three shot volley and the playing of “Taps.” The crowd of more than 150 people heard lots of patriotic music from the Brazos Valley Community Band. The keynote speaker was Major General Kennth Jones, who served in the Army for 40 years and graduated from Bryan High School as well as Texas A&M.

“It was great opportunity for me to come out and share my message about Veterans Day because I had served so long. But when I was honored to spend time in France in 2018 on the 100 year anniversary of the ending of World War I, it really was an emotional event for me. And to come back and share that message with our veterans today was a part of what my speech is about, and how the sacrifices of our veterans need to be remembered, and we should never forget as a nation what they did or continuing to do for our country,” said Jones.

“We honor veterans on Veterans Day every year and thank them for their service. All of us who’ve served are just proud of our service and we want everyone to know that we’re thankful for them,” said Dale Hutchcraft, American Legion Post 159 Post Commander.

Veterans Day traces its roots back to 103 years when World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918. It was initially called Armistice Day.

The American Legion Auxiliary will also be handing out poppies to celebrate veterans at several locations Friday and Saturday.

  • Friday they will be at the Bryan Post Office from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon.
  • They will be at the College Station Post Office noon to 4 p.m. Friday.
  • They will be at both the Bryan and College Station Lowes Friday noon to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday they will be at the Bryan Lowes 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the College Station Lowes 10 a.m. to noon.
  • The Walmart on Briarcrest Drive Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • They will also be at Ace Hardware in College Station but times haven’t been specified.

