Bearkats roll in season opener 97-54

Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Sports Information
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE — The Sam Houston men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to cruise past LeTourneau for with a 97-54 victory in the season opener at Johnson Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Bearkats had four players score in double figures with guards Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley each scoring a game-high 20 points. Sophomore Kian Scroggins chipped in 11 points, and freshman Damon Nicholas Jr. had 10 in his Sam Houston debut.

Senior Tristan Ikpe had a monster night on the glass, pulling down a career-high 16 rebounds to go with his six points. Senior Javon May and sophomore Jarren Cook both scored seven, and senior Donte Powers added six points.

The Bearkats outrebounded the YellowJackets 59-34 and forced 29 turnovers with 17 steals. Sam Houston shot 43 percent from the field.

The Kats hit the road to play Nebraska in Lincoln on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

