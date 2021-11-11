Advertisement

Bryan making return trip to Cedar Hill

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will face Cedar Hill Friday night at Longhorn Stadium in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs. It is the second straight year the two teams have met in the opening round of the playoffs. Cedar Hill beat Bryan 27-0 last year at Longhorn Stadium.

After starting the season 0-5 the Vikings won four of their final five games to make the playoffs. To extend the season another week and advance to the area round of the post season the Vikings will have to be able to execute. “We’re not a big play team. We try to keep the clock going and we have to execute to do that and penalties got us in trouble the other night against Harker Heights and defensively just keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers.

Bryan and Cedar Hill are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 Friday night at Longhorn Stadium.

