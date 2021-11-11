Bryan’s Ruiz and Perez sign Division 1 baseball letters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High head baseball coach James Dillard announced Thursday that a pair of his Vikings would be continuing their playing careers at the Division 1 level next season.

Four-year letter winner Mason Ruiz signed his letter of intent to play at Texas A&M. Mason pitched and played first base for the Vikings. He plans on studying business or sports management.

His team-mate Eric Perez is headed down to Houston to play for the Cougars. Eric was a three-year letter winner. He pitched and played third base. He also plans to study business.

