Advertisement

Bryan’s Ruiz and Perez sign Division 1 baseball letters

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High head baseball coach James Dillard announced Thursday that a pair of his Vikings would be continuing their playing careers at the Division 1 level next season.

Four-year letter winner Mason Ruiz signed his letter of intent to play at Texas A&M. Mason pitched and played first base for the Vikings. He plans on studying business or sports management.

His team-mate Eric Perez is headed down to Houston to play for the Cougars. Eric was a three-year letter winner. He pitched and played third base. He also plans to study business.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
Brian Reyes, College Station Police Dept.
Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room
Ground Shuttle in College Station takes roughly 40,000 passengers to Houston's two main...
Alternative forms of transportation have chance to grow after United announces pull out

Latest News

Aggies square off against Abilene Christian on Friday
Bryan High girls head track coach Jennifer Pittman announced Thursday afternoon that Sailor...
Bryan’s Todaro headed to Sam Houston State to continue pole vault career
Bryan’s Ruiz and Perez sign Division 1 baseball letters
Bryan’s Ruiz and Perez sign Division 1 baseball letters
Bryan’s Todaro headed to Sam Houston State to continue pole vault career
Bryan’s Todaro headed to Sam Houston State to continue pole vault career