Bryan’s Todaro headed to Sam Houston State to continue pole vault career

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High girls head track coach Jennifer Pittman announced Thursday afternoon that Sailor Todaro was signing a track scholarship with Sam Houston State.

Sailor is a pole vaulter and started competing in the 8th grade. She holds the school record at 12 feet six inches. She plans on majoring in interior design.

Sailor is so committed to the Kats that she had her Malti-poo dog Matti sporting a Bearkat coat.

