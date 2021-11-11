City of Midway in final stages of forming new police department

MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Midway in Madison County is one step closer to having its own police department. Miday began the process back in late 2018, but the pandemic slowed down their efforts. The city is in the final stages of selecting a chief that will be tasked with building the department from the ground up.

The small town of just under 250 people received around $58,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2020 to form the new department. The city will hire a chief that will work out of the Midway City Hall and grow from there. The city has narrowed its list of candidates down to two and hopes to have a finalist by the end of the year.

Brenda Ford is the city’s mayor. She says forming the new department was not an overnight decision but one that was long overdue.

Well, for some time, we have been kicking this project down the road, and we just decided that now is the time,” said Ford. “Our community deserves the safety and security like all other cities, and we want to bring that to this community.”

Ford says collaboration amongst several Madison County law enforcement agencies has made this process go smoothly.

The city of Madisonville helped us as well as the Normangee Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff Department,” said Ford. “So it’s a collaborative effort, and we all got our heads together and decided that now is the time.”

For years the city of Midway has had an interlocal agreement with Madison County to provide policing services when needed.

So right now, the policing is being primarily done by the Madison County Sheriff’s office,” said Ford. “Pretty much they come out to this end of the county and do our traffic control and security checkpoints. Like I said, we’ve had a lot of help, so that’s kind of paved the way for us.”

Rex Newkirk is a city councilman for the city of Midway. He says crimes are not a major factor in the area but says the new police department will be vital to tackling traffic and code enforcement for the city.

“We have several ordinances that cannot be enforced by other police agencies, such as the sheriff’s office or whatever. We have to have our own police department to enforce those ordinances,” said Newkirk. " Our traffic control is very important to us. The safety of our citizens is very important to us.”

Newkirk says the residents he spoke to are looking forward to the department’s development.

“The ones I’ve heard from they’re quite happy for this to be happening, especially with the traffic control,” said Newkirk. “Right here through the middle of town, the speed limit is 45 miles per hour. A lot of people have come through here at 80, 85, or higher in some cases, so that’s one of our biggest issues. So yeah, the few that I’ve talked to and have heard from, they’re looking forward to it.”

Local business owner Vimal Patel runs Fraleys Food Store on Highway 21 in Midway. He’s looking forward to the new police department as well.

“If we call the sheriff’s department in Madisonville, sometimes it like takes forever to come over here. It takes like 30 minutes. It’s so far,” said Patel. “So if it’s here in Midway, in the city, it’s our police department. It’s good for the city and good for the business too.”

Ford and the city council hope to have things in place for the new department by the end of the year.

“We did the ads in the paper for our chief of police. We’ve already done our interviews, and we narrowed it down to two candidates, and hopefully, within the next couple of months, we will have chosen a candidate,” said Ford. “And by the first half of the year, we hope to have the department up and running.”

