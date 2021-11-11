College Station gears up to kick off holiday events this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Kick-off to Christmas in College Station headlines a busy weekend of events going on across the city as it officially welcomes the holiday season.

Over 20 vendors will be out at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event runs in concert with the opening of Santa’s Wonderland for the season, which is also set for Friday.

Visit College Station Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Kingsbury says they’re trying to become the destination for Christmas celebrations.

”Not just to residents, but reaching those outside, boosting our local economy and helping businesses out,” Kingsbury said. “We have a holidays deals pass that you can find online at ChirstmasInCS.com. There are Santa certified hotels as well.”

There are some brand new attractions for residents and tourists alike to look forward to that will help spread holiday cheer and celebrate the season.

“We are doing a Howdy Holly-Days event at Northgate on Dec. 11. It’s our second annual Howdy Holly-Days event, but there is a sip and shop portion to that event,” Kingsbury said. “That is for ticketholders 21 and up. A ticket is $12 for that. You can shop over 50 vendors and listen to live music. Those tickets have to be purchased by Dec. 1 to participate.”

Kingsbury says they’re excited to see the economic impact Christmas in College Station will have on the local economy. She says Santa’s Wonderland’s ticket sales were around 300,000 last year.

“The past year especially, our economy has been through a lot after the pandemic,” Kingsbury said. “Thankfully, in conjunction with Santa’s Wonderland, these Christmas events bring a lot of visitors into town. Our residents also enjoy taking their families out to Santa’s Wonderland, so really kind of marketing off of that, and asking visitors and residents to participate in things around town, to again, help our local businesses out while enjoying your time in the heart of Aggieland.”

Two big Veterans Day events are also slated for the end of this week. The Veterans Day Ceremony at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Museum of the American G.I.’s annual History in Motion event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

