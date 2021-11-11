College Station home for playoff game against McKinney North

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will host McKinney North Friday night in a Class 5A Division 1 bi-district playoff game.

The Cougars beat Magnolia West last week to finish the regular season 10-0. College Station won their first district championship since 2017. The successful regular season has allowed the Cougars to open their playoff run at home. “I really love the way the UIL has done that now where the top two get to play at home being able to host,” said College Station head coach Steve Huff. “Our crowd as the year has gone on has gotten bigger and bigger and at Mag West the other night we had a huge student body following besides all of our regular fans so look forward to playing here in our place.”

Kick-off for College Station playoff game against McKinney North is scheduled for 7:00.

