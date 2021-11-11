College Station planning improvements to James Parkway, Puryear Drive and Thomas Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents that live in the area of Mabel Clare Thomas Park in College Station can look forward to some infrastructure improvements in the spring of 2022.

City leaders held a listening session with residents Tuesday as early plans begin to take shape. Residents on James Parkway and Puryear Drive will see improvements to their roadways and drainage. Strategies to improve pedestrian mobility and sidewalks are also in the works. Officials say early plans are being considered that would widen sidewalks to 10 feet on the park side of the street and add a 6-foot sidewall on residential sides of the road. Roadways in the area will be reduced by a foot in each lane from 12 feet to 11 to accommodate the larger sidewalks.

Like many areas throughout the region, Mabel Clare Thomas Park has seen its share of stormwater and drainage issues. A study conducted by the city shows that the park receives a large amount of water from the neighborhood. The study says water fills the park’s drainage swales and floods numerous areas throughout the park and adjacent streets. City officials say the new plan, once completed, will ensure that that park is safe and usable at all times.

The city is also looking to add additional parking, marked crosswalks, plant new trees to enhance the existing tree canopy surrounding the park, and other elements that honor the park’s namesake Mrs. Mabel Clare Thomas, who passed away in 1975.

The complete improvement plan can be found here.

City leaders say they developed the park’s vision plan to ensure that the design of the streetscape and park is holistic and meets the needs of the city and community while preserving the trees and enhancing the park’s legacy.

“This isn’t the city making decisions behind the scenes and then coming and giving the neighborhood what we think they want,” said Steve Wright, College Station director of parks and recreation.

“We’re spending a lot of time with these community sessions. It’s a lot of input,” said Wright. “It’s a very engaged community, and they want that park to be reflective of not only of what they like to see in their neighborhood park but for generations to come.”

