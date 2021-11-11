College Station police outline crowd safety protocols for special events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday he’s appointed a task force dedicated to improving concert safety in light of the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld music festival Friday.

At least eight people were killed and hundreds injured after a large crowd got out of control and turned deadly at the Houston concert. Locally, College Station police say they have a very robust special events process in place. It includes an application process with the city where officials work proactively with the promoter of the event.

“If you look at city ordinance, there’s a standard matrix that’s used to help identify, based off of anticipated attendance or crowd size, the number of officers that are going to be needed to help with security for the event,” CSPD Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez said. “Each event is going to be a little different. You might have as few as six officers working a special event at Wolf Pen, or you might have 12 or more officers required to work that event.”

Lopez says that’s just a starting point, though. The time of day and whether alcohol is permitted are also determining factors in how many officers will be present at a certain event. Who is taking the stage also plays a big role.

“We look at the history of that artist and events they’ve had in the past,” Lopez said. “Have there been issues at their events? Have they tended to require larger security presence or more officers to deal with issues?”

Officers who work those events do so in an off-duty capacity, Lopez says.

“It’s not officers who are responsible for patrolling the streets who are being pulled to go work that event,” Lopez said. “It’s officers who otherwise wouldn’t be working who are working on a contract basis for the event promoter.”

During the event, Lopez says crowd management is one of the primary focuses.

“Part of crowd management is working closely with all the partners at the event, including the event promoters, to monitor things, such as crowd demeanor, and identify particular issues that can be diffused before they get out of hand,” Lopez said.

Lopez says if things do get out of control, the event is shut down immediately.

“We haven’t had an event get really out of hand, so we’ve been fortunate,” Lopez said. “I think that’s due in large part to our robust special events permitting process. The safety and enjoyment of everyone at an event and their ability to get home safely at the end of the night is always going to be our number one goal.”

Lopez says College Station police only oversee special events, and Wolf Pen Creek is essentially the only special events venue in the city. Concerts and shows on private property hire their own security detail, and their safety protocols are left up to them.

