Former Texas A&M Stars Appear on Friday’s “Shark Tank”

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Two former Texas A&M soccer standouts make an appearance on the ABC’s hit entrepreneur reality show “Shark Tank” on Friday. Emily (DeWoody) Castro ‘05 and Melissa (Garey) Harrington ‘07 pitch their company, Fish Fixe, to the Sharks on Friday’s episode which airs at 7 p.m. Central.

Fish Fixe is a seafood delivery service specializing in perfectly portioned, premium seafood products that have been frozen at the peak of freshness. Castro and Harrington started the company in 2017 with the vision of bringing families and friends together over high quality premium seafood that they can be confident in purchasing and preparing.

In its 13th season, Shark Tank is a business reality television series that averages 5 million viewers an episode and consistently ranks in the top 100 in the television viewership rankings. In 2020-21, the show ranked 46th among adults 18-49.

Castro was a four-year letter winner for the Aggies. She played in 68 matches as a defender during her career, logging one goal and one assist. Harrington was also a four-year letter winner for the Maroon & White. She played in 91 matches, recording 39 goals and 13 assists. Harrington earned All-Big 12 accolades in 2005 and 2007.

The pair were teammates in 2004 and ‘05 on teams that won back-to-back Big 12 doubles, claiming the regular-season and conference tournaments both seasons under the direction of head coach G Guerrieri.

