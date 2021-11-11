From the Ground Up: Farm to table rancher wants to bring you to the beef

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rachel Cutrer is a rancher in Wharton County. While it may be a bit of a drive from the Brazos Valley down to south of Houston, The BR Cutrer ranch is about as direct of a beef buy as you can find today.

Her great-great-great-great (yes, four times) grandmother started the county’s first woman-owned ranch with her four sons.

“You didn’t see a lot of women in agriculture, especially then, but now women are taking more of a role in agriculture,” Cutrer says.

Established in 2018, the Cutrers saw business expand in 2020. She thinks it was all centered around a desire to re-connect.

“We found that it was welcomed in our community. Our neighbors really wanted to buy from a local source,” Cutrer says. “We’ve been able to expand to selling in some restaurants, farmers markets, food service.”

And in their expanding business, there lies an opportunity to tell a story.

“[There is] nothing more I love than to get a person to come out to our ranch, who maybe hasn’t gotten to experience that, and see the first time a calf comes, and they can touch it on the nose, or just see what that ranching lifestyle is about. We have to share that story, to share that love we have to the consumers.”

Part of that story is continuing the legacy that her 4x great grandmother started way back when.

“We’re so proud of the cattle we raise, and so proud of that way we do it, that we care for our cattle and love the land, and build something that can be sustained through generations.”

