Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from a business and individuals in Brazos County.

The thefts began on Sept. 24, when a landscaping company on Highway 30 reported a stolen trimmer worth about $350. The business caught a pickup truck on security footage suspected of being involved.

On Oct. 20, someone reported that their trailer and zero-turn riding lawn mower, worth $9,700 collectively, was stolen from the Bryan Harvey Little League parking lot.

On Oct. 21, a victim reported that their soft-top vehicle was damaged and burglarized with the radio missing. The vehicle was in a parking lot adjacent to the landscaping business, which is about 2.5 miles from the Little League lot.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigators eventually served a warrant in the 3000 block of Woodville Road, finding Gabriel Ortiz, 33, and the aforementioned stolen items.

Ortiz told investigators he was starting his own lawn care company.

Ortiz is charged on two counts of theft and one count of burglary of a vehicle. He is in the Brazos County jail on a more than $60,000 bond.

