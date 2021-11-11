Advertisement

Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks

Gabriel Ortiz
Gabriel Ortiz(Brazos Co. Justice Web)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from a business and individuals in Brazos County.

The thefts began on Sept. 24, when a landscaping company on Highway 30 reported a stolen trimmer worth about $350. The business caught a pickup truck on security footage suspected of being involved.

On Oct. 20, someone reported that their trailer and zero-turn riding lawn mower, worth $9,700 collectively, was stolen from the Bryan Harvey Little League parking lot.

On Oct. 21, a victim reported that their soft-top vehicle was damaged and burglarized with the radio missing. The vehicle was in a parking lot adjacent to the landscaping business, which is about 2.5 miles from the Little League lot.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigators eventually served a warrant in the 3000 block of Woodville Road, finding Gabriel Ortiz, 33, and the aforementioned stolen items.

Ortiz told investigators he was starting his own lawn care company.

Ortiz is charged on two counts of theft and one count of burglary of a vehicle. He is in the Brazos County jail on a more than $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
Brian Reyes, College Station Police Dept.
Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room
Ground Shuttle in College Station takes roughly 40,000 passengers to Houston's two main...
Alternative forms of transportation have chance to grow after United announces pull out

Latest News

Students at Pebble Creek Elementary wave flags and cheer as a special veterans parade drives...
Pebble Creek Elementary students thank veterans during parade
A wide range of rainfall totals were found across the Brazos Valley after the sun came up...
Overnight cold front brings widely varying rainfall totals from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other
Aggieland High School
Aggieland High School host Veterans Day event for students
11/11/21
From the Ground Up: Farm to table rancher wants to bring you to the beef