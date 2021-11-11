Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers continues highlighting 40 unsolved cases as they mark 40 years of service in our community.

Armando Velasco-Gordillo, 46 , is one of Crime Stoppers’ most wanted. He is wanted for attempted sexual assault, a second degree felony.

Velasco-Gordillo was indicted in October 2019 for the incident that happened on April 5, 2019. His last known residence is on Clearleaf Drive in Bryan. The sheriff’s office says he was known to do freelance cabinet and counterwork in Brazos County.

Velasco-Gordillo may also be driving a red, 2003 Lincoln Aviator. He is believed to still be in the area, according to crime stoppers.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

