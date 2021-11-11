Minor crash causing big delays on Hwy 6 northbound in south College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police confirm there has been a minor crash on Highway 6 northbound between William D. Fitch Parkway and Barron Road just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Scanner traffic and online traffic maps show a large back-up in the area due to police response, including on surrounding feeder roads.

Traffic back-up on Highway 6 (KBTX)

