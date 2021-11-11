No. 4 Aggies Travel to Tennessee for Back-to-Back Meets

MARTIN, Tenn. – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team hits the road to compete in back-to-back meets at UT Martin and Lynchburg on Friday and Saturday at the McWherter Agricultural Pavillion.

The Aggies (3-1, 2-0 SEC) square off against No. 10 UT Martin (2-2, 2-1 ECAC) at 9 a.m. CT on Friday. Following the meet, is the start of the competition against Lynchburg (3-3, 3-1 ECAC), a single discipline team. Flat will be featured on Friday and Fences on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. CT.

A&M looks to continue their hot streak after a 13-6 win against then No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 29. Texas A&M went 4-1 in Horsemanship where MacKenzie Chapman scored a competition high of 76.5. The Maroon & White finished 4-0 in Reining, Lisa Bricker recorded a team high ride of 72, while Haley Redifer led the team in Fences with a score of 87. Chapman, Bricker and Redifer each earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in their respective disciplines.

UT Martin enters the meet after defeating South Dakota State, 10-8. Prior to the win, the Skyhawks clinched their first victory against then No. 3 SMU, 9-6.

Friday marks the third meeting between the two teams with Texas A&M holding a 2-0 advantage. The Aggies and Skyhawks last met on Sep. 23, 2016 where the Maroon & White bagged a 12-7 victory.

Lynchburg has clinched wins over SUNY New Paltz Bridgewater and Delaware State, while suffering losses to Auburn, Fresno State and Sweet Briar. Lynchburg is currently No. 2 in the NCEA Single Discipline Team Rankings.