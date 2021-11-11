Advertisement

Overnight cold front brings widely varying rainfall totals from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other

A wide range of rainfall totals were found across the Brazos Valley after the sun came up...
A wide range of rainfall totals were found across the Brazos Valley after the sun came up Thursday.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Did you tap into any rain activity overnight? A cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley, and while it wasn’t for everyone, it did bring a quick round of rain & storms that left behind a wide range of rainfall totals before the sun came up Thursday morning. While reports varied from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other, a sharp gradient was seen just from one side of College Station to Bryan, with 0.05″ officially recorded at Easterwood Airport compared to 0.53″ just a few miles away at Coulter Field!

Below is a list of rainfall totals from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.05″
  • Coulter Field: 0.53″
  • Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.08″
  • Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.04″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.21″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 1.39″
  • Crockett, Houston County Airport: 0.92″
  • Madisonville: 0.47″
  • Wellborn: 0.19″
  • South Bryan: 0.35″
  • Carlos: 0.66″

Have a rainfall total that you would like included? Send us an email at weather@kbtx.com and we’ll add it to the list!

DROUGHT MONITOR UPDATE

The latest update to the Drought Monitor was released early Thursday morning, and most of the area continues to sit drought-free. While this week’s update does not include the rain that fell overnight, the good news is the higher rainfall totals were generally observed in the northeastern/eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley, where some moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions still exist. We’ll see how that shakes out when these totals are factored into next week’s update.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

